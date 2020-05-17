Major conglomerates jack up spending by 22 pct in Q1 amid virus impact
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major business groups increased their spending by 22 percent in the first quarter of the year in the face of the new coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed Sunday.
According to the data compiled by industry tracker CEO Score, 373 companies affiliated with 59 business groups spent 21.78 trillion won(US$17.66 billion) in the January-March period, compared with 17.84 trillion won a year earlier.
Their increased spending indicates that they are now preparing for the future to secure competitiveness after the coronavirus pandemic.
Their combined sales increased 7.1 percent on-year to 356.69 trillion won, while operating income shed 39.1 percent to 14.88 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.
By group, top conglomerate Samsung Group spent 7 trillion won in the first quarter, a sharp rise from 3.73 trillion won a year earlier. Samsung Electronics Co., the group's flagship, jacked up its spending to 6.47 trillion won from 3.07 trillion won over the cited period.
Energy and telecom giant SK Group's investment fell to 3.87 trillion won from 4.29 trillion won.
Hyundai Motor Co., the country's top automaker, spent 928 billion won in the January-March period.
SK Telecom Co., the country's top mobile carrier, spent 347 billion won, and Korean Air Lines Co. spent 225 billion won in the first quarter, according to the data.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(4th LD) Coronavirus cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 54
-
3
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
4
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
5
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
S. Korea reports 19 new coronavirus cases, fewest in a week
-
2
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports fewest daily virus cases in week amid letup in Itaewon cluster
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports fewest daily virus cases in week; cluster-linked spread slows
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes