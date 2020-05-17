Sophomore player wins 1st golf tournament held during pandemic in S. Korea
YANGJU, South Korea, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Second-year domestic tour pro Park Hyun-kyung has won the first golf tournament held in South Korea during the coronavirus pandemic.
Park captured the 42nd Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship in Yangju, just north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday, at 17-under 271. By carding a 67 on Sunday at Lakewood Country Club, Park held off Bae Seon-woo and Lim Hee-jeong by one stroke for her first KLPGA victory and also her first KLPGA major championship.
Park took home 220 million won (US$178,400) in the winner's prize. This was her 29th career KLPGA start.
Park began the day at 12-under, trailing the overnight leader, Lim, by three strokes. Park had three birdies and a bogey on the first nine, and still trailed Lim by two shots standing at the 10th tee.
Park made a crucial par putt on that hole to stay within two of Lim, and she then reeled off three straight birdies to jump to the top of the leaderboard.
Park birdied the par-four 13th to take the lead at 17-under, and Lim bogeyed that hole for a two-shot swing.
Lim cut the deficit to one with a birdie at the 15th, but Park closed with five straight pars to preserve her one-shot victory.
This was the first KLPGA tournament in South Korea in 2020. The tour opened its season in Vietnam in December but had been on hold until this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This tournament was played without fans, while players and caddies had to abide by quarantine measures, such as going through temperature checks and wearing masks.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
1
Itaewon club-linked infections now at 75: Seoul mayor
-
2
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports fewest daily virus cases in week; cluster-linked spread slows
-
2
S. Korea reports 19 new coronavirus cases, fewest in a week
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten