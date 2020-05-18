Korean-language dailies

-- Moon says any distortion of May 18 pro democracy uprising will be dealt with sternly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- People say distortion of May 18 pro democracy uprising should disappear (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon calls for truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 (Donga llbo) Moon calls for truth behind

-- Gov't mulls tax breaks for firms that keep workforce amid virus woes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S.-China trade war feared to affect S. Korean exporters (Segye Times)

-- Schools to reopen this week, starting with high school seniors on May 20 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former President Chun's aide found to be engaged in crackdowns on civilians during pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980 (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon says truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 should be thoroughly investigated (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to affect S. Korean chipmakers (Korea Economic Daily)

