Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:59 May 18, 2020

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says any distortion of May 18 pro democracy uprising will be dealt with sternly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People say distortion of May 18 pro democracy uprising should disappear (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls for truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 (Donga llbo) Moon calls for truth behind
-- Gov't mulls tax breaks for firms that keep workforce amid virus woes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China trade war feared to affect S. Korean exporters (Segye Times)
-- Schools to reopen this week, starting with high school seniors on May 20 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools to start reopening this week, beginning with high school seniors Wednesday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Former President Chun's aide found to be engaged in crackdowns on civilians during pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980 (Hankyoreh)
-- Schools to reopen this week, starting with high school seniors on May 20 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 should be thoroughly investigated (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to affect S. Korean chipmakers (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Comfort women' house mispriced (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 40 years on, key questions about Gwangju uprising still unresolved (Korea Herald)
-- Moon calls for truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!