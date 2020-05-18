Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says any distortion of May 18 pro democracy uprising will be dealt with sternly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People say distortion of May 18 pro democracy uprising should disappear (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls for truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 (Donga llbo) Moon calls for truth behind
-- Gov't mulls tax breaks for firms that keep workforce amid virus woes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S.-China trade war feared to affect S. Korean exporters (Segye Times)
-- Schools to reopen this week, starting with high school seniors on May 20 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools to start reopening this week, beginning with high school seniors Wednesday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Former President Chun's aide found to be engaged in crackdowns on civilians during pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980 (Hankyoreh)
-- Schools to reopen this week, starting with high school seniors on May 20 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 should be thoroughly investigated (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. sanctions on Huawei feared to affect S. Korean chipmakers (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'Comfort women' house mispriced (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 40 years on, key questions about Gwangju uprising still unresolved (Korea Herald)
-- Moon calls for truth behind Gwangju massacre in 1980 (Korea Times)
