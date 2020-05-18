Today in Korean history
May 19
1970 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Cambodia.
1980 -- Tens of thousands of students and other citizens stage demonstrations in the southwestern city of Gwangju calling for an end to martial law and the release of dissident leader Kim Dae-jung.
1983 -- Opposition leader Kim Young-sam starts a hunger strike, calling for democracy in South Korea.
1998 -- Golfer Pak Se-ri wins the U.S. LPGA championship in Delaware.
2001 -- Former South Korean soldiers admit killing and burying innocent civilians in Gwangju in 1980, when tens of thousands of citizens staged demonstrations for democratization. The admission came during an interview with the Presidential Truth Commission on Suspicious Deaths that was released on May 18.
2002 -- Kim Hong-gul, the youngest son of then President Kim Dae-jung, is arrested on bribery charges.
2007 -- North Korea names Pak Ui-chun, 75, a former ambassador to Russia, as its new foreign minister. The post had been vacant since his predecessor, Paek Nam-sun, died in January.
2010 -- Investigators conclude that North Korea attacked a South Korean naval ship in March with a Chinese-made torpedo as they found Chinese writing in torpedo fragments collected from the scene. The Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors.
2013 -- North Korea fires a projectile off the Korean Peninsula's east coast, a day after the communist nation launched three short-range projectiles into the East Sea, bucking South Korea's demands to stop such "provocative" actions.
2018 -- Two North Koreans cross the tense western sea border into South Korea on a small boat, the latest in a string of defections by North Koreans in recent years.
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea adds 15 new virus cases amid respite from club infections
-
4
Further spread of club-linked cases deemed to be contained: Moon
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten