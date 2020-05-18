Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:12 May 18, 2020
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 80
Incheon 25/16 Rain 80
Suwon 27/16 Sunny 80
Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 80
Daejeon 28/17 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 80
Gangneung 18/15 Rain 80
Jeonju 28/17 Sunny 80
Gwangju 25/18 Sunny 70
Jeju 26/19 Rain 80
Daegu 24/17 Sunny 70
Busan 20/17 Rain 80
(END)
