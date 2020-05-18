Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:12 May 18, 2020

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 80

Incheon 25/16 Rain 80

Suwon 27/16 Sunny 80

Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 80

Daejeon 28/17 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 80

Gangneung 18/15 Rain 80

Jeonju 28/17 Sunny 80

Gwangju 25/18 Sunny 70

Jeju 26/19 Rain 80

Daegu 24/17 Sunny 70

Busan 20/17 Rain 80

