S. Korean shares open lower on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday with major techs and autos suffering heavy losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 3.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,923.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.21 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 3.17 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.87 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors losing 0.34 percent.
Pharmaceuticals were in positive terrain with local industry leader Samsung BioLogics adding 0.83 percent and Celltrion spiking 0.92 percent.
The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,232.15 won per dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
3
Moon urges full fact-finding on those responsible for 1980 massacre of Gwangju civilians
-
4
Further spread of club-linked cases deemed to be contained: Moon
-
5
S. Korea reports 19 new coronavirus cases, fewest in a week