(LEAD) Moon underscores 'May spirit' from Gwangju democratization movement
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks in paras 8-10, politicians' participation, other details in last 3 paras; ADDS photos, byline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in pledged every form of support Monday for the long overdue task of finding the truth about the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Gwangju in 1980.
Addressing South Korea on the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Democratization Movement, he also repeatedly emphasized the "May sprit" shown by Gwangju citizens at that time. He said the spirit still resonates not just in the country's democracy but also its response to the coronavirus crisis.
"The government will do its best to find facts on the May 18 (incident)," the president said during an official anniversary ceremony held at the May 18 Democracy Square in front of the former South Jeolla Provincial Government Office in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul.
Moon cited the launch of a probe by an independent fact-finding commission last week.
"The government won't spare support so that it can get to the bottom of the truth," he added.
In Gwangju, four decades ago, citizens stood up against a military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan. Martial law troops sealed off the city and conducted a brutal crackdown on the demonstration. Thousands of paratroopers were even deployed. They carried out indiscriminate beatings, torture and sexual assault against civilians.
Soldiers even opened fire on protesters amid reports of shooting on a crowd from helicopters. Official data, compiled so far, puts the number of civilian deaths during the 10 days from May 18 at around 200 but many say it could be much higher.
Moon stressed the need to find out who ordered the use of force and civilian massacres, describing it as "state-led violence." It's not for the purpose of punishment but a path toward "forgiveness and reconciliation" and to prevent distortion and denigration of the movement, a great history in the nation's democracy, according to Moon.
He urged those responsible for the violence to come clean.
"If you confess the truth with courage, which is not too late, the path of forgiveness and reconciliation will open," he said.
He recalled the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and sacrifice among Gwangju citizens in May 1980, saying it was the driving force behind their fight against the overwhelming power of the martial law troops.
The May spirit has evolved into South Korea's strength to emerge as a global role model in handling COVID-19, Moon said, noting that Gwangju was among the first cities to offer sickbeds for patients in Daegu, where infections were rising in February and March.
This year's ceremony was the first time for the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans to host the annual ceremony at the square, which was an advance base for Gwangju protesters.
Around 400 dignitaries and citizens were present, including Lee Hae-chan, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, its floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon, Joo Ho-young, floor leader and acting head of the main opposition United Future Party, and Sim Sang-jeung, chief of the Justice Party.
On Saturday, Joo offered a public apology for reckless remarks by some of his party members dishonoring or distorting the Gwangju movement and spirit.
He admitted that the remarks were tantamount to rubbing salt in the wounds of victims, their families and other South Koreans and vowed to stop such remarks from recurring.
