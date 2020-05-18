The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:06 May 18, 2020
SEOUL, May. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.80 0.81
2-M 0.85 0.87
3-M 0.90 0.93
6-M 0.94 0.95
12-M 1.04 1.05
(END)
