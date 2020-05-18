(LEAD) Military begins coronavirus tests on all new enlistees
(ATTN: CHANGES photo with new one provided by military)
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday began testing all new draftees, not just those with symptoms, for the coronavirus, in a measure aimed at keeping the virus out of the barracks, the defense ministry said.
Authorities plan to carry out COVID-19 tests on around 6,300 people joining the military every week for the next two months.
"The move is aimed at preventing COVID-19 from penetrating into the military, and to check the possible infection of people in their 20s with no symptoms," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular press briefing.
The move came as the military reported no additional cases of the virus for the third day in a row amid signs of a slowdown in Itaewon-linked infections in the country.
The military has been on the alert after a staff sergeant at the cyber command contracted the virus following a visit to clubs and bars in Itaewon where an infection cluster has been reported. Nine of his colleagues have been infected so far.
Separately, the military has also reported two positive cases in Yongin, south of Seoul, in relation to the infection cluster in Itaewon.
On Monday, South Korea reported 15 new cases of the virus, bringing the nation's total infections to 11,065.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea adds 15 new virus cases amid respite from club infections
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
4
Further spread of club-linked cases deemed to be contained: Moon
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten