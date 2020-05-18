U.S. ambassador thanks Gwangju for hand sanitizer donation to U.S. sister city
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris expressed thanks to the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday for sending about 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to its sister city of San Antonio, Texas, to help fight the coronavirus.
"Big shout out to the City of #Gwangju for their generous donation of nearly 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to help keep San Antonio residents healthy," Harris tweeted.
He didn't specify when the goods were delivered. The city of San Antonio posted a similar message of appreciation to Gwangju city on May 9. San Antonio has been in a sister city relationship with Gwangju since 1982.
South Korea recently provided 2 million face masks to the U.S. federal government in emergency assistance to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
