TaekwangInd 771,000 0

BukwangPharm 29,150 UP 2,100

ILJIN MATERIALS 44,500 UP 1,650

AmoreG 54,700 DN 300

HyundaiMtr 91,900 DN 400

HankookShellOil 257,000 UP 2,000

SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 10

KorElecTerm 38,650 UP 8,100

KCC 143,000 0

LOTTE 35,900 DN 350

AK Holdings 23,200 UP 200

Hyosung 66,000 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,450 UP 50

Nongshim 327,000 UP 2,000

LG Corp. 61,400 DN 1,100

KAL 18,050 DN 150

BoryungPharm 14,300 DN 300

L&L 10,800 DN 100

NamyangDairy 312,500 DN 5,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 35,600 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 19,100 DN 250

SGBC 29,200 DN 700

Shinsegae 242,500 UP 9,000

DOOSAN 35,250 DN 500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9770 UP260

KiaMtr 29,350 UP 250

Donga Socio Holdings 86,700 UP 800

SK hynix 81,100 DN 800

Youngpoong 524,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 32,300 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 196,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 UP 50

Kogas 27,000 UP 50

Hanwha 19,250 UP 350

DB HiTek 28,150 DN 450

CJ 82,300 UP 2,300

JWPHARMA 35,550 UP 600

Yuhan 53,500 UP 1,900

SLCORP 13,550 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 54,600 UP 5,800

(MORE)