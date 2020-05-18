KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 771,000 0
BukwangPharm 29,150 UP 2,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,500 UP 1,650
AmoreG 54,700 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 91,900 DN 400
HankookShellOil 257,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 10
KorElecTerm 38,650 UP 8,100
KCC 143,000 0
LOTTE 35,900 DN 350
AK Holdings 23,200 UP 200
Hyosung 66,000 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,450 UP 50
Nongshim 327,000 UP 2,000
LG Corp. 61,400 DN 1,100
KAL 18,050 DN 150
BoryungPharm 14,300 DN 300
L&L 10,800 DN 100
NamyangDairy 312,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,600 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,100 DN 250
SGBC 29,200 DN 700
Shinsegae 242,500 UP 9,000
DOOSAN 35,250 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9770 UP260
KiaMtr 29,350 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 86,700 UP 800
SK hynix 81,100 DN 800
Youngpoong 524,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,300 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 UP 50
Kogas 27,000 UP 50
Hanwha 19,250 UP 350
DB HiTek 28,150 DN 450
CJ 82,300 UP 2,300
JWPHARMA 35,550 UP 600
Yuhan 53,500 UP 1,900
SLCORP 13,550 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 54,600 UP 5,800
