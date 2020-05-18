ShinhanGroup 28,950 DN 400

HITEJINRO 36,050 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 6,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,920 UP 630

SsangyongMtr 1,310 DN 155

DaelimInd 80,800 UP 400

SK 202,000 UP 20,000

Hanon Systems 8,610 DN 90

SKCHEM 103,000 UP 5,500

LGInt 13,400 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 3,925 DN 5

SBC 9,120 DN 230

Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 DN 1,200

Daesang 25,750 DN 700

SKNetworks 4,985 UP 105

ORION Holdings 14,650 DN 50

KISWire 13,550 DN 150

LotteFood 382,500 DN 4,000

NEXENTIRE 5,750 DN 90

CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 DN 1,000

Binggrae 66,300 UP 100

GCH Corp 23,800 UP 50

LotteChilsung 105,500 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 51,900 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 48,800 UP 950

NHIS 9,160 UP 140

POSCO 169,000 UP 1,000

TONGYANG 1,665 UP 170

SK Discovery 29,100 UP 1,400

LS 35,700 UP 1,450

GC Corp 158,000 UP 6,500

GS E&C 23,850 UP 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,200 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 313,500 UP 11,000

SPC SAMLIP 72,900 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDS 172,000 DN 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,300 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 2,940 DN 50

KPIC 129,500 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,330 DN 10

(MORE)