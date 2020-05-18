KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 28,950 DN 400
HITEJINRO 36,050 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,920 UP 630
SsangyongMtr 1,310 DN 155
DaelimInd 80,800 UP 400
SK 202,000 UP 20,000
Hanon Systems 8,610 DN 90
SKCHEM 103,000 UP 5,500
LGInt 13,400 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 3,925 DN 5
SBC 9,120 DN 230
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 DN 1,200
Daesang 25,750 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,985 UP 105
ORION Holdings 14,650 DN 50
KISWire 13,550 DN 150
LotteFood 382,500 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 5,750 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 DN 1,000
Binggrae 66,300 UP 100
GCH Corp 23,800 UP 50
LotteChilsung 105,500 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 51,900 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 48,800 UP 950
NHIS 9,160 UP 140
POSCO 169,000 UP 1,000
TONGYANG 1,665 UP 170
SK Discovery 29,100 UP 1,400
LS 35,700 UP 1,450
GC Corp 158,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 23,850 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,200 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 313,500 UP 11,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 172,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,300 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 2,940 DN 50
KPIC 129,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,330 DN 10
