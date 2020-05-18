KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 53,200 UP 2,200
GS Retail 41,950 DN 550
SYC 43,200 UP 4,800
SamsungHvyInd 4,050 DN 60
Ottogi 601,000 UP 12,000
IlyangPharm 33,800 DN 450
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
MERITZ SECU 3,475 UP 190
HtlShilla 79,900 UP 400
Hanmi Science 27,450 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 123,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 83,300 DN 3,700
KSOE 78,400 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,850 DN 350
OCI 37,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 38,500 UP 250
KorZinc 374,000 UP 5,500
HyundaiMipoDock 28,900 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 25,300 UP 200
S-Oil 66,800 UP 600
LG Innotek 138,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,200 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 73,100 UP 1,800
Mobis 173,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,100 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 9,440 DN 120
S-1 90,800 DN 600
Hanchem 98,300 UP 400
DWS 23,850 UP 150
UNID 41,100 DN 100
KEPCO 21,550 DN 450
SamsungSecu 27,450 UP 200
SKTelecom 205,500 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 39,800 UP 2,250
HyundaiElev 61,200 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,300 UP 50
DAEKYO 4,555 DN 35
GKL 14,400 UP 100
Handsome 31,850 DN 500
