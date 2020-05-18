Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 May 18, 2020

COWAY 60,800 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,200 DN 900
IBK 7,460 DN 90
NamhaeChem 7,500 UP 80
DONGSUH 17,150 0
BGF 4,615 DN 10
SamsungEng 11,100 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 98,200 DN 700
PanOcean 3,295 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 29,200 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 17,050 UP 100
KT 24,700 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 UP8500
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,400 DN 800
KT&G 77,900 0
DHICO 3,880 DN 35
LG Display 10,250 UP 100
Kangwonland 22,900 DN 100
NAVER 215,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 221,000 DN 500
NCsoft 727,000 DN 18,000
DSME 16,650 UP 150
DSINFRA 5,370 DN 40
DWEC 3,470 DN 10
Donga ST 88,100 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,850 UP 950
CJ CheilJedang 308,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 215,500 DN 5,500
KEPCO KPS 31,100 UP 50
LGH&H 1,437,000 DN 38,000
LGCHEM 354,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO E&C 16,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,500 UP 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,850 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 56,400 UP 2,000
Celltrion 213,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 16,700 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,000 DN 4,000
(MORE)

