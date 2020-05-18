KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,600 UP 1,500
KIH 46,300 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 28,100 DN 750
GS 37,450 UP 500
CJ CGV 22,000 UP 900
HYUNDAILIVART 16,400 UP 650
LIG Nex1 28,000 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 31,150 DN 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 96,700 DN 2,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,900 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,615 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 UP 1,500
LF 12,350 DN 150
FOOSUNG 6,930 0
JW HOLDINGS 5,450 DN 90
SK Innovation 96,800 UP 2,400
POONGSAN 19,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 31,000 DN 450
Hansae 11,050 0
LG HAUSYS 58,700 UP 2,300
Youngone Corp 26,350 UP 1,800
KOLON IND 30,600 UP 550
HanmiPharm 243,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 4,470 DN 45
emart 111,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY207 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 42,400 UP 550
CUCKOO 88,800 UP 300
COSMAX 95,400 UP 600
MANDO 23,450 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 597,000 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 56,200 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 23,050 UP 250
Netmarble 94,500 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S237000 DN1000
ORION 129,500 DN 10,500
BGF Retail 158,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 19,650 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,450 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 7,850 DN 100
(END)
