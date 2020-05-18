Heavy rain watch issued in capital area
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heavy rain advisory on Monday afternoon in eastern Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area.
Since 4 p.m., the areas have been hit by torrential rains of more than 40 mm per hour accompanied by lightning and thunder strikes.
The weather agency attributed the downpour to strong rain clouds coming from the West Sea and forecast the storm to move east at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour to hit the provinces of North Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla and Gangwon.
As of 4 p.m., the heavy rain watch was issued in southeastern and northeastern parts of the capital -- for the first time this year -- and parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Yeoncheon County, Seongnam, Ansung and Yeoju, and it might be expanded to the central region.
The agency issued warnings against strong wind gusts, lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder and advised extra caution for potential damage to outdoor structures.
It also warned commuters living along the western coast as well as in inland areas to take safety precautions, as heavy rain is expected to hit the areas at rush hour.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(5th LD) Infection cases linked to Itaewon clubs rise to 94
-
4
Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon club cases emerge as Seoul's 2nd biggest cluster infection
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea adds 15 new virus cases amid respite from club infections
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea adds 13 new virus cases; club-linked cases flatten
-
5
Further spread of club-linked cases deemed to be contained: Moon