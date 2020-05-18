(2nd LD) Heavy rain advisory lifted for all Gyeonggi areas
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Meteorological Administration lifted its heavy rain advisory for the Gyeonggi region around the capital city late Monday after the region was subject to strong winds and downpours.
As of 9 p.m., many parts of the greater metropolitan area had experienced precipitation exceeding some 35 mm, with up to 55 mm in certain places. The rain was accompanied by lightning and thunder.
The weather agency attributed the downpour to strong rain clouds coming from the West Sea and had forecast the storm to move east at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour to hit many cities and the provinces of North Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla and Gangwon.
Earlier in the day around 4 p.m., the agency issued a heavy rain watch alert for the southeastern and northeastern parts of the capital city of Seoul -- for the first time this year -- and parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Yeoncheon County, Seongnam, Ansung and Yeoju.
It urged people to be on guard against strong gusts and lightning strikes that can damage outdoor structures.
Authorities then warned commuters living along the western coast as well as in inland areas to take safety precautions, as heavy rain was expected to hit the areas at rush hour.
The weather service said that while the advisory was no longer needed, sporadic and torrential downpours exceeding 30 mm per hour may still occur in certain places, at least until the early hours of Tuesday. It said that with hail being forecast, farms may be particularly vulnerable to damages overnight.
The agency, meanwhile, said the rain is expected to stop by 3 a.m. in most regions, although it could resume again nationwide on Tuesday morning and continue until the evening.
It said the rain is expected in the mountainous Gangwon Province up till Wednesday night.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
