Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:09 May 19, 2020

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Open the door of truth for May 18 uprising (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interviewing people with mental illness: Soonie at psychiatric hospital for 34 years since age of 17 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Shelter for wartime sex slaves run by Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance gets F grade in accounting assessment (Donga llbo)
-- Moon: 'Path to reconciliation will open when confessing truth' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon: 'Path to reconciliation will open when confessing truth' (Segye Times)
-- 'Confession of May 18 uprising truth even now will lead to forgiveness' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Confession of May 18 uprising truth will open path to forgiveness, reconciliation' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- At heart of May, Moon calls for 'confession of truth' (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite receiving donations, expenses for former sex slaves' U.S. stay paid not by civic group but by overseas Koreans (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Despite 3 key revisions on data, enforcement ordinance serves as stumbling block (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong visits China amid new semiconductor Cold War (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon vows truth about ordering of Gwangju massacre (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to redesign reopening game plan after Itaewon cluster (Korea Herald)
-- Moon vows to back fact-finding activities on May 18 movement (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!