(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 19)

The latest episode involves the former House of Peace and Healing the council purchased in 2013 in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. A country house was bought for 750 million won ($608,000) using a 1 billion won corporate donation to provide shelter for the surviving victims of wartime sexual slavery. Far from Seoul, it was mainly used for other purposes including workshops. In a poor judgment, the council also paid 75 million won over six years to Yoon's father to manage the house.