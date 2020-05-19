Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 19, 2020
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/12 Rain 70
Incheon 16/12 Rain 70
Suwon 17/12 Rain 70
Cheongju 18/13 Rain 80
Daejeon 17/12 Rain 70
Chuncheon 15/13 Rain 70
Gangneung 20/15 Rain 80
Jeonju 17/13 Rain 80
Gwangju 17/12 Rain 60
Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/13 Rain 80
Busan 20/14 Sunny 80
(END)
