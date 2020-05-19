Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

May 19, 2020

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/12 Rain 70

Incheon 16/12 Rain 70

Suwon 17/12 Rain 70

Cheongju 18/13 Rain 80

Daejeon 17/12 Rain 70

Chuncheon 15/13 Rain 70

Gangneung 20/15 Rain 80

Jeonju 17/13 Rain 80

Gwangju 17/12 Rain 60

Jeju 21/16 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/13 Rain 80

Busan 20/14 Sunny 80

