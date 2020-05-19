Cultural exports jump 9.1 pct in 2018, led by games, character IP
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of cultural goods jumped nearly 10 percent on-year in 2018, led by games and character intellectual property (IP), a government survey showed Tuesday.
The combined overseas sales in 11 culture and entertainment sectors reached about US$9.62 billion, up 9.1 percent from 2017, according to the annual content industry statistics published by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The figure compares with the country's overall export growth of 5.4 percent that year.
The industries surveyed included movies, broadcasting, publishing, music, games, cartoons, animation, advertising, characters, knowledge information and content solutions.
By volume, the gaming sector was the largest cultural exporter with $6.4 billion, followed by character IP goods with $745 million. Shipments of knowledge information products came third with $633 million, followed by music with $564.23 million.
Broadcasting posted the biggest year-on-year expansion with 32 percent in 2018, followed by animation with 20.5 percent. Comics and character IP products grew 14.9 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.
Imports of cultural goods were tallied at $1.22 billion, up 1.3 percent from the previous year. As a result, the trade balance in the sectors recorded a surplus of $8.4 billion.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(2nd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
4
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
5
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no infection risk from relapse cases
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening