S. Korea to allow cross-border sales of fund products
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a law revision that would allow cross-border sales of fund products among five nations, according to the financial regulator.
The revision of the enforcement decree of the financial investment services and capital market act, which is set to begin next Wednesday, would help regional investors diversify their portfolios, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said.
The move comes four years after five countries -- South Korea, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand -- signed a memorandum of cooperation to introduce the Asia Region Funds Passport system meant to allow cross-border transactions of public-offering funds.
Under this arrangement, if a fund is approved in a country, it would be approved in other participating member states for sales under simplified procedures.
A financial firm can join the system if it has more than US$1 million in its own capital and manages assets of more than $500 million.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(2nd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
4
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
5
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees no infection risk from relapse cases
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening