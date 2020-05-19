Samsung heir returns home from trip to chipmaking plant in China
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned home from his trip to China on Tuesday amid growing uncertainties over the global economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During his three-day visit, Lee, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, inspected Samsung Electronics' chip plant in Xian, Shaanxi province, some 1,000 kilometers southwest of Beijing, on Monday and encouraged workers there to overcome the fallout from the pandemic.
The Xian plant is Samsung's only overseas memory chip factory. The South Korean tech giant last year revealed it will invest an additional US$8 billion in the plant and sent some 200 engineers last month for the expansion of the second Xian plant.
Later in the day, he met with Shaanxi province Gov. Hu Heping and discussed ways to improve cooperation between Samsung and the province.
Lee's business travel came amid growing uncertainties over a renewed trade row between Washington and Beijing, even though many countries around the globe have started to reopen their economies and lift virus lockdowns.
During his visit to the Xian plant, Lee emphasized that Samsung should "be preemptive and prepared for forthcoming changes."
Lee, the only son of bedridden Samsung chief Lee Kun-hee, is one of the first major business leaders to travel to China after Seoul and Beijing began to operate a fast-track entry system this month for businessmen.
Under the system, Lee will not be placed in self-quarantine for two weeks following his arrival from China. However, the tycoon will be allowed to go home only after he tests negative for the virus at the airport in Seoul.
Even if he is exempt from mandatory quarantine, Lee will be under close monitoring to make certain he does not show symptoms of COVID-19.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
2
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
4
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening
-
5
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control