Fire at LG Chem lab kills 1, injures 2

All Headlines 15:41 May 19, 2020

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- A fire at a research center of LG Chem Ltd. killed one worker and injured two others Tuesday, firefighters said.

The blaze occurred at the company's catalyst lab in the central city of Seosan at 2:25 p.m. The injured people were sent to a nearby hospital.

