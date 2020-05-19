(2nd LD) Fire at LG Chem lab kills 1, injures 2
(ATTN: ADDS info in paras 3-7)
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- A fire at a research center of LG Chem Ltd. killed one worker and injured two others Tuesday, firefighters said.
The blaze occurred at the company's catalyst lab in the central city of Seosan, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters extinguished it at around 3:30 p.m.
A 39-year-old researcher was killed and two workers, aged 47 and 27, respectively, suffered second-degree burns to the face and neck and were sent to a nearby hospital, they said.
Fire authorities presumed the fire started when heavy pressure caused a pyrophoric substance in a catalyst to be exposed to air in the center's packing room.
The fine powder material had alkylaluminum, which ignites rapidly on contact with ambient air, they said.
There was no leak of harmful chemicals, according to the local fire department.
Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
The facility was immediately shut down.
The accident came as the nation's leading chemicals company is reeling from a toxic gas leak at its plant in India on May 7, which killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000 people.
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening
-
4
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections