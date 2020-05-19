KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,850 UP 3,150
HYUNDAI WIA 36,900 UP 4,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,700 UP 3,100
ShinhanGroup 30,450 UP 1,500
HITEJINRO 35,400 DN 650
Yuhan 52,200 DN 1,300
SLCORP 14,250 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,900 UP 1,450
GCH Corp 23,000 DN 800
DB INSURANCE 48,300 DN 3,600
POSCO 178,000 UP 9,000
SamsungElec 50,300 UP 1,500
NHIS 9,600 UP 440
LotteChilsung 107,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 28,900 DN 200
LS 36,750 UP 1,050
GC Corp 150,000 DN 8,000
GS E&C 24,950 UP 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,800 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 317,500 UP 4,000
Binggrae 66,300 0
HyundaiMtr 99,100 UP 7,200
AmoreG 57,800 UP 3,100
KPIC 136,000 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,650 UP 320
SKC 53,800 UP 600
AK Holdings 25,000 UP 1,800
LOTTE 36,850 UP 950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,070 UP 150
SsangyongMtr 1,420 UP 110
BukwangPharm 27,000 DN 2,150
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,250 DN 250
Daesang 24,650 DN 1,100
SKNetworks 5,120 UP 135
ORION Holdings 14,650 0
KISWire 13,800 UP 250
LotteFood 387,500 UP 5,000
NEXENTIRE 6,030 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 99,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening
-
4
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections