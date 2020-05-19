KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 149,000 UP 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 175,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,850 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,015 UP 75
DOOSAN 36,800 UP 1,550
DaelimInd 81,600 UP 800
KAL 19,500 UP 1,450
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10250 UP480
KiaMtr 31,700 UP 2,350
DSINFRA 5,570 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 88,300 UP 1,600
SK hynix 82,700 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 528,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,550 UP 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,300 UP 150
Kogas 27,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 261,000 UP 4,000
TaekwangInd 780,000 UP 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,110 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,470 UP 20
LG Corp. 64,500 UP 3,100
BoryungPharm 14,050 DN 250
L&L 11,150 UP 350
NamyangDairy 314,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,600 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,050 UP 950
Shinsegae 255,500 UP 13,000
Nongshim 313,000 DN 14,000
SGBC 29,900 UP 700
Hyosung 66,700 UP 700
Hanwha 19,400 UP 150
DB HiTek 27,800 DN 350
CJ 84,300 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 32,900 DN 2,650
LGInt 14,100 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 4,075 UP 150
SBC 9,880 UP 760
Hyundai M&F INS 24,950 DN 550
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening
-
4
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections