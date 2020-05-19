KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TONGYANG 1,560 DN 105
MANDO 26,600 UP 3,150
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
HtlShilla 83,700 UP 3,800
Hanmi Science 27,800 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 123,500 UP 500
Ottogi 577,000 DN 24,000
IlyangPharm 32,850 DN 950
Hanssem 84,500 UP 1,200
GS Retail 40,900 DN 1,050
OCI 38,900 UP 1,100
MERITZ SECU 3,525 UP 50
KSOE 81,400 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,750 UP 900
SamsungHvyInd 4,250 UP 200
SYC 44,450 UP 1,250
HyundaiMipoDock 30,100 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 26,400 UP 1,100
S-Oil 72,400 UP 5,600
LG Innotek 139,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 UP 5,000
KumhoPetrochem 72,500 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 39,150 UP 650
Mobis 186,500 UP 13,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,750 UP 650
KorZinc 385,000 UP 11,000
HDC HOLDINGS 9,640 UP 200
S-1 92,300 UP 1,500
Hanchem 99,000 UP 700
DWS 25,000 UP 1,150
UNID 41,650 UP 550
KEPCO 21,800 UP 250
SamsungSecu 28,350 UP 900
SKTelecom 209,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 40,950 UP 1,150
HyundaiElev 62,700 UP 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,600 UP 300
Hanon Systems 8,910 UP 300
SK 201,500 DN 500
DAEKYO 4,635 UP 80
