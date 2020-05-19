TONGYANG 1,560 DN 105

MANDO 26,600 UP 3,150

DaeduckElec 8,210 0

HtlShilla 83,700 UP 3,800

Hanmi Science 27,800 UP 350

SamsungElecMech 123,500 UP 500

Ottogi 577,000 DN 24,000

IlyangPharm 32,850 DN 950

Hanssem 84,500 UP 1,200

GS Retail 40,900 DN 1,050

OCI 38,900 UP 1,100

MERITZ SECU 3,525 UP 50

KSOE 81,400 UP 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,750 UP 900

SamsungHvyInd 4,250 UP 200

SYC 44,450 UP 1,250

HyundaiMipoDock 30,100 UP 1,200

IS DONGSEO 26,400 UP 1,100

S-Oil 72,400 UP 5,600

LG Innotek 139,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 UP 5,000

KumhoPetrochem 72,500 DN 600

LS ELECTRIC 39,150 UP 650

Mobis 186,500 UP 13,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,750 UP 650

KorZinc 385,000 UP 11,000

HDC HOLDINGS 9,640 UP 200

S-1 92,300 UP 1,500

Hanchem 99,000 UP 700

DWS 25,000 UP 1,150

UNID 41,650 UP 550

KEPCO 21,800 UP 250

SamsungSecu 28,350 UP 900

SKTelecom 209,000 UP 3,500

S&T MOTIV 40,950 UP 1,150

HyundaiElev 62,700 UP 1,500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,600 UP 300

Hanon Systems 8,910 UP 300

SK 201,500 DN 500

DAEKYO 4,635 UP 80

