KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 15,450 UP 1,050
Handsome 30,550 DN 1,300
COWAY 62,700 UP 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,200 UP 3,000
IBK 7,730 UP 270
KorElecTerm 38,600 DN 50
NamhaeChem 7,700 UP 200
DONGSUH 17,350 UP 200
BGF 4,785 UP 170
SamsungEng 11,650 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 UP 3,800
PanOcean 3,505 UP 210
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 1,000
CheilWorldwide 17,550 UP 500
KT 25,000 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207000 UP5500
LG Uplus 13,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,600 UP 2,200
KT&G 78,700 UP 800
DHICO 4,060 UP 180
LG Display 10,650 UP 400
Kangwonland 23,800 UP 900
NAVER 213,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 220,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 732,000 UP 5,000
DSME 17,350 UP 700
DWEC 3,515 UP 45
Donga ST 89,200 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,850 0
CJ CheilJedang 294,500 DN 13,500
DongwonF&B 208,500 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 31,750 UP 650
LGH&H 1,417,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 357,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,400 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 58,200 UP 1,800
Celltrion 213,000 0
Huchems 16,950 UP 250
