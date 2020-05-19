KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,500 UP 2,900
KIH 49,950 UP 3,650
LOTTE Himart 28,400 UP 300
GS 38,450 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 23,250 UP 1,250
HYUNDAILIVART 16,350 DN 50
LIG Nex1 27,950 DN 50
Fila Holdings 33,950 UP 2,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,500 UP 10,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,100 UP 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 1,645 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 177,000 UP 5,000
LF 12,850 UP 500
FOOSUNG 7,050 UP 120
JW HOLDINGS 5,230 DN 220
SK Innovation 103,500 UP 6,700
POONGSAN 20,600 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 31,950 UP 950
Hansae 11,700 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 59,500 UP 800
Youngone Corp 26,300 DN 50
KOLON IND 31,250 UP 650
HanmiPharm 244,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 4,820 UP 350
emart 112,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY220 00 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 43,050 UP 650
CUCKOO 90,700 UP 1,900
COSMAX 96,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 600,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,000 UP 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 24,550 UP 1,500
Netmarble 95,700 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S245000 UP8000
ORION 128,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 161,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 94,300 DN 8,700
HDC-OP 20,000 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 8,150 UP 300
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening
-
4
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections