S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 19, 2020
All Headlines 16:32 May 19, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.781 0.783 -0.2
3-year TB 0.876 0.887 -1.1
10-year TB 1.391 1.394 -0.3
2-year MSB 0.845 0.854 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.185 2.188 -0.3
91-day CD 1.020 1.050 -3.0
(END)
