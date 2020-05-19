Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean football chief named among most influential figures

All Headlines 16:58 May 19, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu has been named one of the sport's most influential figures.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said its president ranked 30th on the list of 50 most influential people in football, as compiled by the France Football magazine. The prestigious weekly magazine is also famous for presenting the Ballon d'Or Award to the top football player each year.

The magazine noted that Chung, in addition to leading the KFA, is a vice president of the Asian Football Confederation and a former member of FIFA Council, and recognized his contribution to raising South Korean football's profile internationally.

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi topped the list, followed by Juventus' star Cristiano Ronaldo. FIFA President Gianni Infantino came in third.

This image, provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on May 19, 2020, shows the cover of the France Football magazine unveiling the 50 most influential people in football, along with a blurb on KFA President Chung Mong-gyu, who ranked 30th. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#football #KFA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!