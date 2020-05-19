S. Korea to assess risks of 6 financial groups
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to conduct a comprehensive assessment of six financial groups over their potential risk factors, the financial regulator said Tuesday.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it will look into whether the poor performance of a group's affiliate can spill over to its financial affiliates.
The six business groups are Kyobo Group; Mirae Asset Financial Group; DB Group; financial affiliates of Hanwha Group; financial affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group and financial affiliates of Samsung Group.
The six business groups can carry out regular stress tests to assess their capabilities in dealing with a crisis, the commission said.
The commission also said the six business groups are required to make public their governance structure, financial health and other details on their websites and in regulatory filings in September.
The integrated regulatory filing is meant to provide a clear picture on a financial group's risk factors, according to the FSC.
In April, the International Monetary Fund said that South Korea's overall financial system appears resilient, but it warned of growing vulnerabilities.
The IMF said most parts of South Korea's banking system appear prudentially strong, but prospects for banks and insurers are dimming due to growth-related uncertainties, low interest rates, potentially disruptive financial technologies and adverse demographic shifts.
"Stress tests suggest that banks and insurers, in aggregate, can weather severe macro financial shocks, although some banks would make use of capital conservation buffers," the IMF said in a report on the Financial Sector Assessment Program posted on its website.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Infections linked to Itaewon clubs reach 102
-
3
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
5
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
High-profile sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul education office issues guidelines for school reopening
-
4
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases stay low amid respite from club infections