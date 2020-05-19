Vice FM discusses anti-virus efforts with mission chiefs in South America
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young held a videoconference Tuesday with chiefs of South Korean missions in four South American nations and discussed ways for greater cooperation in the region amid the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.
Cho called on the ambassadors to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and the consul-general in Sao Paulo to explore various ways to enhance cooperation in the health and quarantine sectors with the members of Mercosur, a regional trade bloc consisting of the four countries, the ministry said in a release.
Cho noted the need to pay more attention to South Korean citizens living in those countries and Korean companies engaged in business there, calling for stepped-up efforts to provide them with the best support possible.
The meeting also included sharing up-to-date assessments on the COVID-19 outbreak situation in the South American region, as well as in South Korea.
