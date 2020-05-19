Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea welcomes recent power-sharing deal between rival Afghan leaders

May 19, 2020

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Tuesday welcomed a recent power-sharing deal between rival Afghan leaders that paved the way for political stability in the conflict-laden country.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah inked the deal under which the latter will appoint half of the cabinet ministers in pursuit of a balance of power between the leaders.

"The government expects that the domestic political situation in Afghanistan will stabilize based on this agreement," Kim In-chul, the ministry's spokesman, said in a statement. "Our government will continuously participate in international efforts toward stability and the establishment of peace in Afghanistan."

Afghanistan has gone through a political crisis as both Ghani and Abdullah claimed to have won the presidential poll in September despite the election authorities' view that the incumbent leader narrowly won the election.

