Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Poll says online classes may widen educational gaps (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Civic group for 'comfort women' suspected of dubious accounting (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae moving to cap controversy over activist-turned-lawmaker-elect (Donga llbo)
-- 4 nurses at major general hospital test positive for COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 1st case of medical workers at major hospital testing positive for virus (Segye Times)
-- National audit agency found to have erroneously calculated house prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- High school seniors start to go to school amid concerns (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 hits major general hospital ahead of school opening (Hankyoreh)
-- Growing suspicions on abusing 'comfort women,' donation misuse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 4 nurses test positive for COVID-19 at major general hospital (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't reinstates tax relief for corporate facility investments (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 4 nurses test positive at SMC in Gangnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Four nurses at major Seoul hospital test positive for coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- UFP may seek probe into 'misuse' of comfort women fund (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
5
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
1
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
2
Cluster infections traced to dishonest instructor spreading in Incheon
-
3
(4th LD) Hospital virus outbreak rekindles concerns over cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) Cluster infections traced to dishonest instructor spreading in Incheon
-
5
(LEAD) Four nurses at major hospital in Seoul infected with COVID-19