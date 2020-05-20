Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 May 20, 2020
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/10 Cloudy 20
Incheon 17/11 Cloudy 20
Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/10 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/11 Rain 70
Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/11 Sunny 20
Busan 20/13 Cloudy 20
(END)
