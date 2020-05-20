Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 May 20, 2020

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/10 Cloudy 20

Incheon 17/11 Cloudy 20

Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 17/10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/11 Rain 70

Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/11 Sunny 20

Busan 20/13 Cloudy 20

(END)

