(5th LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections

Cases tied to clubs in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon have not evolved into explosive infections but have continued to increase steadily. The total caseload linked to the Itaewon cluster reached 197 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, with 10 related patients reported over the past two days. Of them, 101 cases were reported in Seoul. The capital city so far said it has had 755 confirmed cases of COVID-19.