S. Korean stocks open higher, bucking Wall Street losses
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday despite heavy overnight losses on Wall Street sparked by renewed fears over the coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.09 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,983.70 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 390.51 points, or 1.59 percent, to close at 24,206.86 Tuesday (U.S. time).
The sharp decline came one day after global stock markets rallied on reports of positive results from an initial test of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine.
Investor sentiment soured, however, after experts suggested the test results provided by U.S. bio firm Moderna may have been insufficient to prove the effectiveness of the candidate vaccine.
Large caps were mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics shedding 0.40 percent.
Top portal operator NAVER spiked 1.87 percent, while leading pharmaceutical firm Celltrion added 0.94 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.21 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors plunged 1.74 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,224.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.50 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea secured 'decisive' evidence to believe N. Korea's DMZ gunfire accidental: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup
-
5
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
1
S. Korea still vigilant over community spread; club cluster brought under control
-
2
Cluster infections traced to dishonest instructor spreading in Incheon
-
3
(4th LD) Hospital virus outbreak rekindles concerns over cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) Cluster infections traced to dishonest instructor spreading in Incheon
-
5
(LEAD) Four nurses at major hospital in Seoul infected with COVID-19