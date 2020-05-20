28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 30 new coronavirus infections were reported in the capital area, data showed Wednesday, following cases traced to nightspots in Itaewon and one of the country's biggest general hospitals.
Infections in Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, west of Seoul, came to 28 as of midnight, with community transmissions accounting for 22 of the total, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The figure comes amid heightened alert over the Itaewon club infections as well as nurse infections at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul.
While the number of infections involving Itaewon clubbers slowed, the virus was appeared to have further spread at karaoke facilities, "PC bangs," taxies and a vocational school.
In Seoul alone, 99 infections traced to the Itaewon case have been reported as of Tuesday 6 p.m., becoming the largest cluster reported in the capital.
On Tuesday, four nurses working at Samsung Medical Center's operating rooms were identified as patients in the first case involving health workers at a major hospital here.
All four infected nurses claimed not to have visited Itaewon or met people who visited the area, putting authorities on alert over the source of infection.
South Korea's COVID-19 caseload reached 11,110, adding 32 cases from the previous day, according to the KCDC.
