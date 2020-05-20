The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 May 20, 2020
SEOUL, May. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.80 0.80
2-M 0.84 0.84
3-M 0.88 0.89
6-M 0.91 0.92
12-M 1.02 1.03
(END)
