Fresh off season's 1st win, K League midfielder vows even more offense

Sangju began their season shorthanded. Just prior to the opening week, three under-22 prospects, including Olympic team star Oh Se-hun, were injured in a car accident involving a team van on the way to a coronavirus testing site. Every K League player had to be tested before the season could kick off, and with those three players sidelined, Sangju have had 16 players available in their first two matches, two fewer than other clubs. Sangju can only make two substitutions per match, whereas all other clubs are able to make three substitutions.