LG Group chief apologizes over fatal accidents at LG Chem facilities
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Group Chairman Koo Gwang-mo on Wednesday apologized over recent deadly accidents at facilities of LG Chem Ltd. and vowed to come up with measures to prevent such tragedies.
"I expressed deep condolences and consolation to victims and their families," Koo said at LG Chem's plant in Seosan, around 120 kilometers south of Seoul. He also said he is deeply sorry for causing concern to many people.
A fire at LG Chem's catalyst lab had killed one worker and injured two others the day before.
The 42-year-old, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, asked CEOs of LG affiliates to assume heavy responsibility and come up with fundamental measures to ensure safety accidents do not reoccur.
"A company collapses in a moment when it fails to handle risks regarding a safe work environment and product quality," he said. "CEOs must step up to put safe working environments as a priority and come up with comprehensive measures."
LG Chem is reeling from a gas leak at its plant in India on May 7, which killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000.
