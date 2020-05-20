(LEAD) In letters, S. Korean, Myanmar leaders agree to deepen bilateral ties
(ATTN: ADDS details on letter exchanges between the countries' ministers in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Myanmar have agreed to continue close cooperation between their countries marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
President Moon Jae-in exchanged congratulatory letters with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.
They noted that the two countries have developed close cooperative ties in various fields, including economy, society and culture, since May 16, 1975 when they began formal diplomatic ties, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Their relationship has become closer than at any other time through two rounds of bilateral summit talks last year, the leaders added.
They agreed to further deepen bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and friendship.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also exchanged letters with Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, her office said.
In the letter, Kang said the two countries should continue to support and cooperate as strong partners for each other based on trust and friendship.
She also expressed confidence that South Korea and Myanmar can overcome the coronavirus crisis together through close cooperation bilaterally as well as multilaterally with other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners in the region.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
1
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area
-
5
N. Korea spends estimated $620 mln on nuclear weapons in 2019
-
1
(4th LD) Hospital virus outbreak rekindles concerns over cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea grapples with uptick in virus cases amid cluster infections
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
(LEAD) Cluster infections traced to dishonest instructor spreading in Incheon