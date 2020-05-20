Versatile bullpen lone bright spot for downtrodden KBO club

The Lions' relievers come at you from all different angles. They have the conventional, hard-throwing right-handers in Choi Ji-guang, Jang Ji-hoon and Kim Yun-su. They have two sidearm pitchers with Woo Kyu-min and Kim Dae-woo. Their two left-handers are No Sung-ho, who can get it up to 150 kilometers per hour, and the rare, southpaw sidearm Lim Hyun-jun. They are between 20 and 35 years old.