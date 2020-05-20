SKNetworks 5,080 DN 40

Daesang 26,250 UP 1,600

SBC 9,700 DN 180

TONGYANG 1,595 UP 35

DB HiTek 28,350 UP 550

DongkukStlMill 4,060 DN 15

CJ 86,500 UP 2,200

JWPHARMA 33,750 UP 850

LGInt 13,950 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 25,000 UP 50

ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 250

SGBC 29,650 DN 250

Binggrae 67,100 UP 800

BoryungPharm 14,200 UP 150

L&L 11,650 UP 500

NamyangDairy 313,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 38,300 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 19,900 DN 150

LOTTE 37,200 UP 350

AK Holdings 24,800 DN 200

Shinsegae 249,500 DN 6,000

Nongshim 311,000 DN 2,000

Hyosung 67,600 UP 900

GCH Corp 22,500 DN 500

LotteFood 387,500 0

NEXENTIRE 5,990 DN 40

CHONGKUNDANG 99,600 UP 100

SsangyongCement 5,060 DN 50

KISWire 14,000 UP 200

AmoreG 56,900 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 97,300 DN 1,800

LG Corp. 63,500 DN 1,000

HankookShellOil 261,000 0

BukwangPharm 27,050 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,900 UP 2,650

TaekwangInd 775,000 DN 5,000

KAL 19,600 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,470 0

KCC 150,000 UP 1,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10150 DN100

(MORE)