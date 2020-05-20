KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 5,080 DN 40
Daesang 26,250 UP 1,600
SBC 9,700 DN 180
TONGYANG 1,595 UP 35
DB HiTek 28,350 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 4,060 DN 15
CJ 86,500 UP 2,200
JWPHARMA 33,750 UP 850
LGInt 13,950 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 25,000 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 250
SGBC 29,650 DN 250
Binggrae 67,100 UP 800
BoryungPharm 14,200 UP 150
L&L 11,650 UP 500
NamyangDairy 313,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,300 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,900 DN 150
LOTTE 37,200 UP 350
AK Holdings 24,800 DN 200
Shinsegae 249,500 DN 6,000
Nongshim 311,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 67,600 UP 900
GCH Corp 22,500 DN 500
LotteFood 387,500 0
NEXENTIRE 5,990 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 99,600 UP 100
SsangyongCement 5,060 DN 50
KISWire 14,000 UP 200
AmoreG 56,900 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 97,300 DN 1,800
LG Corp. 63,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 261,000 0
BukwangPharm 27,050 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,900 UP 2,650
TaekwangInd 775,000 DN 5,000
KAL 19,600 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,470 0
KCC 150,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10150 DN100
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
5
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
1
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 119, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
2
(4th LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
3
(3rd LD) Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan
-
4
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
1
(4th LD) Hospital virus outbreak rekindles concerns over cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) Cluster infections traced to dishonest instructor spreading in Incheon
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea grapples with uptick in virus cases amid cluster infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections