KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 30,850 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,850 UP 550
Kogas 27,700 UP 200
Hanwha 19,300 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 89,100 UP 800
SK hynix 84,100 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 524,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,100 DN 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,910 DN 160
POSCO 174,500 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,200 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,800 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,005 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 47,900 DN 400
SLCORP 13,800 DN 450
Yuhan 51,900 DN 300
SamsungElec 50,000 DN 300
NHIS 9,600 0
SK Discovery 28,750 DN 150
LS 37,000 UP 250
GC Corp 149,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 25,100 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 331,000 UP 13,500
KPIC 134,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,650 0
SKC 54,100 UP 300
LotteChilsung 110,000 UP 2,500
DaelimInd 82,000 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,100 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 29,850 DN 600
HITEJINRO 36,200 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 156,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 36,900 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 1,490 UP 70
HDC-OP 21,350 UP 1,350
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
SamsungElecMech 123,500 0
