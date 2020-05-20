Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 May 20, 2020

IlyangPharm 32,750 DN 100
Hanssem 85,500 UP 1,000
Ottogi 575,000 DN 2,000
OCI 39,650 UP 750
HtlShilla 82,700 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 3,580 UP 55
Hanmi Science 27,800 0
GS Retail 40,900 0
KSOE 80,300 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,750 0
LS ELECTRIC 39,000 DN 150
SamsungHvyInd 4,255 UP 5
SYC 43,800 DN 650
KorZinc 386,000 UP 1,000
Hanchem 97,600 DN 1,400
DWS 24,800 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 9,870 UP 230
HyundaiMipoDock 29,850 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 26,900 UP 500
S-Oil 70,900 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 142,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,750 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 71,900 DN 600
S-1 89,900 DN 2,400
Mobis 185,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,800 UP 50
COWAY 62,700 0
Hanon Systems 9,010 UP 100
SK 222,000 UP 20,500
DAEKYO 4,665 UP 30
GKL 15,300 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 DN 700
SKTelecom 211,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 40,800 DN 150
HyundaiElev 63,200 UP 500
IBK 7,680 DN 50
KorElecTerm 38,000 DN 600
Handsome 30,700 UP 150
SamsungSecu 28,200 DN 150
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!