KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 32,750 DN 100
Hanssem 85,500 UP 1,000
Ottogi 575,000 DN 2,000
OCI 39,650 UP 750
HtlShilla 82,700 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 3,580 UP 55
Hanmi Science 27,800 0
GS Retail 40,900 0
KSOE 80,300 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,750 0
LS ELECTRIC 39,000 DN 150
SamsungHvyInd 4,255 UP 5
SYC 43,800 DN 650
KorZinc 386,000 UP 1,000
Hanchem 97,600 DN 1,400
DWS 24,800 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 9,870 UP 230
HyundaiMipoDock 29,850 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 26,900 UP 500
S-Oil 70,900 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 142,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,750 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 71,900 DN 600
S-1 89,900 DN 2,400
Mobis 185,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,800 UP 50
COWAY 62,700 0
Hanon Systems 9,010 UP 100
SK 222,000 UP 20,500
DAEKYO 4,665 UP 30
GKL 15,300 DN 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 DN 700
SKTelecom 211,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 40,800 DN 150
HyundaiElev 63,200 UP 500
IBK 7,680 DN 50
KorElecTerm 38,000 DN 600
Handsome 30,700 UP 150
SamsungSecu 28,200 DN 150
(MORE)
