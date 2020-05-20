KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 21,550 DN 250
UNID 41,400 DN 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,450 DN 150
NamhaeChem 7,710 UP 10
DONGSUH 17,400 UP 50
BGF 4,735 DN 50
SamsungEng 11,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 DN 500
PanOcean 3,530 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 29,800 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 17,450 DN 100
KT 24,900 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207000 0
LG Uplus 13,550 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,800 DN 800
KT&G 78,500 DN 200
DHICO 3,995 DN 65
LG Display 10,550 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,000 UP 1,200
NAVER 222,000 UP 8,500
Kakao 231,500 UP 11,500
NCsoft 750,000 UP 18,000
DSME 17,350 0
DSINFRA 5,780 UP 210
DWEC 3,560 UP 45
Donga ST 89,600 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,900 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 296,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 209,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 31,900 UP 150
LGH&H 1,416,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 362,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 16,900 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 69,000 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,900 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,800 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 58,000 DN 200
Celltrion 218,500 UP 5,500
Huchems 17,150 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,000 DN 1,000
