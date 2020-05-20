HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,900 DN 600

KIH 49,550 DN 400

LOTTE Himart 28,300 DN 100

GS 38,000 DN 450

CJ CGV 23,250 0

HYUNDAILIVART 15,650 DN 700

LIG Nex1 28,750 UP 800

Fila Holdings 36,500 UP 2,550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 106,000 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 26,050 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 1,670 UP 25

AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 DN 2,000

LF 13,200 UP 350

FOOSUNG 7,440 UP 390

JW HOLDINGS 5,330 UP 100

SK Innovation 103,500 0

POONGSAN 21,100 UP 500

KBFinancialGroup 32,050 UP 100

Hansae 12,800 UP 1,100

LG HAUSYS 59,000 DN 500

Youngone Corp 26,300 0

KOLON IND 31,300 UP 50

HanmiPharm 244,000 0

BNK Financial Group 4,730 DN 90

emart 112,500 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY224 00 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 43,400 UP 350

CUCKOO 89,900 DN 800

COSMAX 95,300 DN 900

MANDO 26,400 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 600,000 0

INNOCEAN 56,500 DN 1,500

Doosan Bobcat 24,350 DN 200

Netmarble 95,600 DN 100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S243500 DN1500

ORION 131,000 UP 2,500

BGF Retail 157,500 DN 3,500

SKCHEM 93,100 DN 1,200

HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,000 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 8,070 DN 80

(END)