KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,900 DN 600
KIH 49,550 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 28,300 DN 100
GS 38,000 DN 450
CJ CGV 23,250 0
HYUNDAILIVART 15,650 DN 700
LIG Nex1 28,750 UP 800
Fila Holdings 36,500 UP 2,550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 106,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,050 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,670 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 DN 2,000
LF 13,200 UP 350
FOOSUNG 7,440 UP 390
JW HOLDINGS 5,330 UP 100
SK Innovation 103,500 0
POONGSAN 21,100 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 32,050 UP 100
Hansae 12,800 UP 1,100
LG HAUSYS 59,000 DN 500
Youngone Corp 26,300 0
KOLON IND 31,300 UP 50
HanmiPharm 244,000 0
BNK Financial Group 4,730 DN 90
emart 112,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY224 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 43,400 UP 350
CUCKOO 89,900 DN 800
COSMAX 95,300 DN 900
MANDO 26,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 600,000 0
INNOCEAN 56,500 DN 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 24,350 DN 200
Netmarble 95,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S243500 DN1500
ORION 131,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 157,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 93,100 DN 1,200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,000 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,070 DN 80
(END)
